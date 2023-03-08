JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $46.57

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.57, but opened at $45.51. JD.com shares last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 1,169,257 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.44 and a beta of 0.48.
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
