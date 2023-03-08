Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.9% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $279,439.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,395 shares of company stock worth $1,910,816. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of JAZZ opened at $139.03 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Articles

