Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.26

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$30.26 and last traded at C$30.47, with a volume of 10343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.85.

JWEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.84.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.74%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

