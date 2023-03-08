James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years. James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $889.22 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in James River Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.