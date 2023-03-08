Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 9,683 shares.The stock last traded at $3.57 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

