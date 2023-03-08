iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.