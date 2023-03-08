iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unionview LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 343,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 333,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 147,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.72. 545,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.