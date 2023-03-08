iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after acquiring an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.28. 93,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

