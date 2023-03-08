iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.40

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.40 and last traded at $121.53, with a volume of 2735760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.41.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

