iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.82

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.82 and last traded at $71.55, with a volume of 1746323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.52.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,556,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

