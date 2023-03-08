iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Tacita Capital Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,106,160 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

