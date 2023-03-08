iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 977.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,195 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 3.14% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 248.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 522,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 372,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 176,262 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 678.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 315,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 275,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 203,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWI opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $227.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

