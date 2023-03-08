iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lifted by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,029,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,132,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

