iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $103.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

