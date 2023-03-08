iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.69

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 1247494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

