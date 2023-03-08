iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

