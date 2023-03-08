iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.37 and last traded at C$27.39. 90,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 187,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.44.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.37.

About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

(Get Rating)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.