iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,148 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.18. 2,781,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,375,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $111.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

