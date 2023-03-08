IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Up 1.8 %

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.26. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

