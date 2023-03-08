IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,617 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 1.0% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.11% of IQVIA worth $37,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.27.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.92. 194,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,559. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.