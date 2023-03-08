IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 4.3%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 1,146,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,145,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
IonQ Trading Up 3.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of IonQ
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IonQ Company Profile
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IonQ (IONQ)
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.