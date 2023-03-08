IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 4.3%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 1,146,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,145,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 20,082 shares of company stock worth $88,963 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

