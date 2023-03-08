InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Shares Down 20%

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Rating) shares fell 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 83,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 84,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.65.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.