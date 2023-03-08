Investors Title (ITIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.
Investors Title Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.17. 698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.38. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $210.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title
About Investors Title
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investors Title (ITIC)
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.