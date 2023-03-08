Investors Title (ITIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Investors Title Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.17. 698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.38. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $210.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

About Investors Title

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 693.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

