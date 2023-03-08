Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $200.00 to $218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/24/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $225.00.

1/30/2023 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

1/27/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $374.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $122.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $299.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $220.00.

1/18/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/13/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $176.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $6.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.71. 146,980,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,442,297. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $593.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.45.

Get Tesla Inc alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Institutional Trading of Tesla

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,114,002 shares of company stock worth $1,634,399,531. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.