Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 34,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 31,739 shares.The stock last traded at $292.29 and had previously closed at $293.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 876,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,961,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,245,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

