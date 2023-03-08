Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 13,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invesco Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 3,054,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,296. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

