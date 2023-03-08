Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,405 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,410.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 715,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 317,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 936,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

