InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. InvenTrust Properties accounts for approximately 3.0% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,145,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of IVT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. 30,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.49%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

