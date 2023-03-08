Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.91.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.86. The company had a trading volume of 608,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.97. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.65.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

