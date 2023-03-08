InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Raised to C$15.75 at Scotiabank

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

IIPZF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.