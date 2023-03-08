Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.38 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $36.38 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00023713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000961 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001740 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,626,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,198,753 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

