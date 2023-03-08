Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $5.12

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $5.12 or 0.00023192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $34.97 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00070332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00051245 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,629,187 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,200,946 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

