International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($1.98) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.16) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($1.98) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.65) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.16) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.02) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 165.30 ($1.99).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down GBX 0.66 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 154.06 ($1.85). The company had a trading volume of 11,152,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,843,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.72. The company has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,081.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

