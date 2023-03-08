InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IHG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,200 ($74.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,450.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IHG stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $72.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

