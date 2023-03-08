Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Shares of ICE opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

