Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.18 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 104,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,149,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,954,000 after buying an additional 267,521 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.