Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 300,000 Shares

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,925,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,060,917.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRRX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,876. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 672,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,433,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

