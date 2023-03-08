Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CFO Michael Thomas Miller Sells 34,408 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 34,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $3,984,102.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Thomas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IBP traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.46. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 17.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

