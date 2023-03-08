Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Insperity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average is $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Insperity has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $125.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,340. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Insperity by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Insperity by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Insperity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.