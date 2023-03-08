Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Insperity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.
Insperity Stock Performance
NSP opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average is $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Insperity has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $125.95.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Insperity by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Insperity by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Insperity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insperity (NSP)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.