Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells 793 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 626,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Get Rating

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

