Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells 793 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 626,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.