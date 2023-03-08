Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Sells 3,050 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.63. 1,680,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,478. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Splunk by 665.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Splunk

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Splunk to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

