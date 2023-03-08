Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells 44,340 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $1,262,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,333. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -258.64, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 431,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

