Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Insider Sells 23,323 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Navid Mahmoodzadegan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 52,209 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $2,256,472.98.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after buying an additional 792,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

