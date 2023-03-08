Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 952 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,045. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.