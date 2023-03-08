Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells 434 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $17,099.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.10. 1,247,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

