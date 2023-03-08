Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Sells 38,398 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everi Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 946,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,968. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Everi by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 584,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Everi by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 140,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.