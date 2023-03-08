Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 69,703 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96.

On Thursday, January 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. 740,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,177. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

