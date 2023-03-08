Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.56. 109,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.48. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

