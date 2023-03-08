Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 2,792 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $68,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,411.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 151,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,196. The company has a market cap of $576.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

