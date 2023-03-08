Insider Selling: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Sells 1,505 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fredrik Westin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Further Reading

